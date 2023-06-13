Successful completion of new pig farming certificate course in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 12: The Assam Agricultural University’s Open and Distance Learning (AAU-ODL) programme recently organised a three-month certificate course on ‘pig farming’, which concluded successfully. Participants from various parts of Assam enrolled in the programme, which covered both theoretical and practical aspects of pig management, nutrition, pork production technology, pig reproduction, piglet rearing, and feed management. Faculty members from different departments, including Animal Nutrition, Livestock Production and Management (LPM), Animal Genetics and Breeding, Livestock Product Technology, Animal Reproduction and Gynaecology, and Veterinary Microbiology, conducted the classes.

- Advertisement -

As part of the course, exposure visits were organised to Livestock Farm Complex, Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Limited, and Directorate of Veterinary Clinics. The learners were provided detailed information about various government schemes related to pig farming.

Dr Jakir Hussain, associate professor from the department of LPM and course director, designed the programme to meet the participants’ needs. The certificate distribution ceremony was chaired by Dr B Saikia, dean of the College of Veterinary Science, AAU, Khanapara. Dr Saikia emphasised the importance of scientific pig farming for self-employment and achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’. Dr Ramani Kt Thakuria, director of AAU-ODL, congratulated the participants and encouraged them to pursue opportunities in the pig farming sector, which holds tremendous potential for self-employment.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed individuals including Dr BK Sarmah, joint registrar of AAU, Khanapara, Dr A Borgohain, ADEE (Veterinary), Dr P Borah, professor & HOD of Animal Biotechnology and advisor to the AAU-ODL programme, Dr J Saharia, head of the department of LPM, CVSc, Khanapara. They expressed their gratitude to the learners for their interest in pig farming and successful completion of the certificate course. The learners were encouraged to start their ventures in a scientific manner and become exemplary pig farmers in their respective areas.

The event also included the release and distribution of Self Learning Materials (SLM) in both English and Assamese to the learners. Dr S Barua, associate professor at the Directorate of Extension Education, AAU, Khanapara, and other faculty members of CVSc, AAU, Khanapara, were also present at the ceremony.