Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Sudha Murty Launches eVidyaloka’s ‘Empowered’ Programme in Assam

Philanthropist Sudha Murty inaugurates eVidyaloka's 'Empowered' programme in Assam to boost digital education access for underserved children.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 18, Wednesday: Philanthropist and renowned author Sudha Murty inaugurated eVidyaloka’s ‘Empowered’ programme in Assam, aimed at enhancing digital education access for children in underserved communities. The initiative seeks to bridge the education gap in remote areas by utilizing digital tools and platforms, allowing students to access quality learning resources irrespective of their location.

During the inauguration event, Sudha Murty highlighted the importance of digital education in today’s world, especially for children in rural and underserved areas. She emphasized how initiatives like ‘Empowered’ can transform lives by providing opportunities for students who otherwise might not have access to quality education.

The ‘Empowered’ programme, spearheaded by eVidyaloka, focuses on using digital platforms to deliver curriculum-based education in local languages. It brings together volunteer teachers from across the globe to teach students in remote regions. This model has already seen success in other states, and its expansion to Assam is expected to significantly improve learning outcomes for children in the region.

With the backing of industry leaders and philanthropists like Sudha Murty, the programme aims to address challenges such as teacher shortages and limited infrastructure in rural schools. The use of technology in education is increasingly being recognized as a key factor in overcoming these barriers.

The launch of this programme marks a step forward in Assam’s journey toward improving educational access and equity, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to learn and grow.

