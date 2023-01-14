17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 14, 2023
type here...

Suspected dacoit injured in police firing while trying to flee

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GOLAGHAT, Jan 13 (PTI): A suspected dacoit was injured when police fired at him as he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday, said an official.
A police constable also suffered minor injuries, he said.
Golaghat ASP Anjan Pandit said the accused Druno Das alias Akoni was arrested with three others from a car that was intercepted by Dergaon police on Thursday.
All the four were held on suspicion of involvement in a dacoity, to which they later confessed during interrogation, Pandit said.
While they were returning in a police vehicle from neighbouring Nagaon district following further investigation based on their statements, Akoni said he had to relieve himself and upon alighting, pushed away a constable and tried to flee, the ASP said.
“Our personnel had to fire as he was trying to escape, and he was shot in the leg,” Pandit said.
Akoni is undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, he added.

 

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CEM Pramod Boro inaugurates product procurement centre

The Hills Times - 0