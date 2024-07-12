Tezpur gears up for peaceful Muharram celebrations

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 11: A meeting was convened on Thursday under the chairmanship of district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the Conference Hall of the DC’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur, to ensure smooth arrangements and peaceful celebrations of Muharram on July 17, 2024, in Sonitpur district, including maintenance of law and order.

- Advertisement -

District commissioner Mishra, accompanied by superintendent of police Barun Purkayastha, addressed various issues raised during the meeting, such as procession timings, designated routes, and adherence to guidelines by different committees.

During the meeting, it was decided that from July 14 to July 16, 2024, the Muharram committees would conduct 3-day rehearsals, strictly adhering to a nightly timing of 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Only notified Muharram Committees of Tezpur town will be permitted to hold processions within the town, while peripheral committees are to celebrate within their designated circles and notified areas. The district commissioner emphasised the crucial role of volunteers nominated by the committees in assisting the district administration in maintaining law and order during the festivities.

The superintendent of police urged committee members to ensure that no sharp weapons are carried during the celebratory processions. Traffic management, particularly in Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle, was also discussed extensively.

Representatives from various Muharram Committees across the district expressed their commitment to cooperate with the district administration and police for a peaceful celebration of the festival.

- Advertisement -

Additional district commissioner Pranjit Deb, additional superintendent of police Madhurima Das, circle officers from all Revenue Circles of Sonitpur, officers-in-charge of various police outposts in Sonitpur, representatives of Tezpur United Muharram Committee and its sub-committees, along with other concerned officials, attended the meeting.