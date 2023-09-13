Tezpur University and Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari celebrate Universal Brotherhood Day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 12: Tezpur University, in collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari Tezpur branch and the National Service Scheme (NSS), celebrated Universal Brotherhood Day on Monday. This momentous event, aimed at promoting values of unity, compassion, and fraternity among all individuals, brought together numerous students and dignitaries in the council hall at Tezpur University.

Distinguished guests included Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, Alka Gauri Joshi, Assam Prant Sangathak, and Prof PP Sahu, dean of the School of Engineering at Tezpur University.

The event commenced with the rendition of ‘Viswa dharma ki jai ho’. Dr Sanjay Deka, a professor from the Botany department at Darrang College, introduced Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari and elaborated on its motto, which emphasises individual development for nation-building. A member of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari recited Swami Vivekananda’s historic speech from Chicago. Dr Amiyo Das read a prepared speech sent by Nibedita Raghunath Vire, vice president of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, emphasising the enduring message of Sanatan Dharma to the world and India’s mission of celebrating universal brotherhood. Alka Gauri Joshi, Assam Prant Sangathak of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, stressed the importance of youth possessing unwavering determination and highlighted that in India, a person’s character defines their personality more than their attire.

Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, remarked that Sanatan Dharma is not just a religion but a way of life in India. He mentioned India’s commitment to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, signifying the world as one large family, and referred to India’s G20 motto, advocating for ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Universal Brotherhood Day stands as a beacon of hope and harmony, emphasising the need to foster a global community that transcends borders, beliefs, and backgrounds. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, it celebrates the oneness of humanity. Swami Vivekananda’s vision of unity transcends borders and reminds us to embrace diversity and promote understanding. On this day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic speech at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari Tezpur branch and NSS Tezpur University invited individuals from all walks of life to come together in the spirit of unity and mutual respect.