Tezpur University expresses concern over proposed road widening

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 12: Tezpur University (TU) has expressed concern regarding over road adjacent boundary wall of the university.

In this regard, a delegation from TU submitted memorandum on Wednesday to the district commissioner Ankur Bharali.

The memorandum highlights concern regarding the widening of the PWD road in front of university, connecting Poruwa Chariali to National Highway (NH) 15 with possible impact on the boundary wall.

The university delegation also emphasised that the alignment of the widened road, as depicted in the detailed project report, poses a serious threat to the university.

Beside this, the delegation pointed out the unjustified extension of the road towards the University boundary, which could jeopardize the safety and infrastructure of the institution.

“We have already informed our concern by bringing this to the notice of hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam vide letter D.O. TU/VC(I)/2024 dated 27.09.2024”, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of the university informed.

The matter was also brought to the notice of additional chief engineer, PWD (Roads), Tezpur Zone, Assam vide letter No.F.13-101/04 (EC)/4060 dated 27.11.2024 citing the possible risks such as, threat against the safer mobility of the University community as the space between the gate and new roads are intended to be reduced to an alarming extent.

Further, the memorandum also pointed out that the proposed road will create disturbance for the sensitive laboratory equipment including animal house, which are housed near to the boundary wall, besides it may cause structural risk for the boundary wall.

The university community further alleged that due to vested interest, the road expansion is not happening towards the other side, where sufficient land is available.

The TU community feels if the road widening is done towards the university side, the historic Main Gate of TU, designed based on the sketch of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, will have to be closed down permanently.

“There is a lot of anguish among the University community regarding the unscientific widening of the road. This may boil over into agitation if timely action is not taken in the right spirit,” the memorandum read.

The members of the delegation were Prof Kusum K Bania, president, Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), Dr Pallavi Jha, vice president, TUTA, Jadav C Nath, president, Tezpur University Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA), Dr Ratan Boruah, secretary, TUNTEA and Pragyandeep Boarh, general secretary, Tezpur University Students Council.