Tezpur University felicitates Prof. Birendranath Datta and founder VC Prof KM Pathak

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Nov 27: Tezpur University vice chancellor (Acting), Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharya along with other academicians and officials of the University felicitated prominent scholar Professor Birendranath Datta and noted academician and founder vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof. Kishori Mohan Pathak at their Guwahati residence.

The initiative was part of a special program to appreciate and honor distinguished personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the field of literature, culture and education of Assam in recognition of their significant contributions. The University has already felicitated eminent Assamese poet and Jnanpith Awardee Nilamoni Phookan and renowned scholar Professor Nagen Saikia and plans to undertake several projects for preservation, promotion and translation of their works.

While felicitating Prof. Birendranath Datta, Professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharya highlighted how an in-depth journey of research in the field of Northeastern culture began under the leadership and guidance of Prof. Datta. Dr. Biren Das, registrar, Tezpur University highlighted the contributions of Prof. Datta to the field of education and also towards the history of Assamese music. Prof Datta was behind the concept of cultural museum at Tezpur University and brought a project from Ford foundation to establish a research centre to study cultural heritage of Northeast India.

While felicitating Professor K.M. Pathak, Prof Bhattacharya recalled how Prof. Pathak guided a young university towards making a world-class institution. The University officials also recalled the educational journey of Prof. Pathak, who had pursued research at Durham University, London, and finally took over as the first vice-chancellor of Tezpur University along with leading institutions like the Assam Science Society. Both Prof. Datta and Prof. Pathak were felicitated with a letter of appreciation, an inscribed silver memento and gifts.

During the event, Professor Smriti Kumar Sinha, Professor Shankar Chandra Deka, Professor Chandan Goswami and assistant professor Jyotishman Das were present along with the vice-chancellor and registrar on behalf of the University.