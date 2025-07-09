Thousands rally in Karbi Anglong against Gaurav Gogoi

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 8: Over 10,000 women from across Karbi Anglong district took to the streets on Tuesday under the banner of the United Women Forum of Karbi Anglong (UWFKA) to stage a massive protest against Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Branded the “Protest Rally Against Anti-Tribal Gaurav Gogoi,” the demonstration condemned Gogoi’s recent remarks and actions, which protesters described as “anti-tribal” and “anti-development.” Tensions were triggered by Gogoi’s unannounced visit on July 5 to the under-construction residence of Singdon Ronghang, son of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, as well as his visit to a nearby solar plant site.

Referring to the house as the “Sheesh Mahal” of Diphu—an apparent comparison to a controversial property linked to a former Delhi Chief Minister—Gogoi’s comments were widely viewed as a political attack on the region’s leadership and development efforts.

The rally began at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School field in Diphu and passed through key locations including the Diphu Town Committee office and the Council gate before returning to its starting point.

The protesters carried banners and placards with slogans such as “Gaurav Gogoi Murdabad,” “Gaurav Gogoi Anti-Development,” “Gaurav Gogoi ISI Agent,” and “Gaurav Gogoi Anti-6th Schedule.”

The demonstration culminated in the burning of an effigy of Gogoi.

Addressing the gathering, office bearers of the UWFKA and community leaders voiced strong opposition to Gogoi’s actions.

A representative of the forum asked, “Who are you to judge the size of a house in the Karbi community?” Former Member of the Autonomous Council (MAC), Seema Ronghangpi, also spoke out, stating, “Under the regime of Gogoi’s father, extremism rose in the state. However, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang, insurgency has been reduced to zero.”

The protest underscored mounting local discontent over what many in the Karbi Anglong region see as unfair criticism by Gogoi of ongoing development initiatives under the BJP-led state government and KAAC leadership.

Protesters reiterated their support for CEM Tuliram Ronghang and affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and progress in the district.