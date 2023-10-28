Three Arrested In Stabbing Case

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 27: Three youths were arrested in connection with the stabbing incident at Gar-Ali in Jorhat during Navami celebrations on October 23 in which a youth was stabbed at the heavily-crowded road.

Babu Choudhury, a youth from Macharhat locality here, was attacked by a group of youths reportedly after an altercation with them as some among them allegedly passed objectionable remarks and tried to molest a lady who along with few other women had come out to see puja with him.

According to a reliable source, Rajdip Hazarika, Sanidul Islam and Vishal Das, all in their twenties, were arrested on Thursday night and a case was registered at the Jorhat Police under Sections 307, 326, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The trio were remanded to three-day police custody by a court in Jorhat before which they were produced on Friday. Rajdip, hailing from Morangaon in Titabar was at present staying at Huwanigaon in Joprhat and was working as a private security guard at a multiplex. Sanidul, hailing from Barpeta district was staying at Borpool New Colony in Jorhat and Vishal hails from Borigaon area in Jorhat.

Babu, who had been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition, was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care on Wednesday and is undergoing treatment.