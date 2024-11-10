26 C
Three day empowerment workshop held in Karbi Anglong

DIPHU, Nov 9: A three day empowerment ability fellowship workshop was successfully organised at Jirsong asong, Diphu, Karbi Anglong under the leadership of Mohammad Moosa Azami by the Jan Vikas Samiti Varanasi.

The purpose of the workshop was to educate 18 participants from three districts viz. Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong about government schemes and rights for Disabled People’s Organization (DPO) under the RPWD Act 2016.

It has focused on empowering the disabled and raising awareness about the schemes provided by the government. A state-level Divyangjan organisation was formed in which the presidents, vice presidents and secretaries of the district-level organizations of DPO were invited to the workshop.

Representatives from various districts were selected for key positions such as the state level president, vice president and other roles through voting. Jirmon Engti, president of Assam Divyangjan Empowerment Association was also present.

