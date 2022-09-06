Three members of a family, electrocuted to death in Assam’s Hailakandi district

HAILAKANDI: Three members of a family, including a four-year-old child, and a neighbour were electrocuted to death in Assam’s Hailakandi district, a senior official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Bilaipur on Sunday night when the child touched a live wire and the rest tried to save him, he said.

The deceased of the family have been identified as Sufiyan Ahmed Sheikh (40), Husnara Begum Sheikh (30) and Rajibul Hussain Sheikh (4), while the neighbour was Jahid Hussain Sheikh (23), he added.

The bodies have been sent to S K Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi town for post-mortem examination.

The official said the boy touched the live electric wire near their house around 6 PM.

His father and mother rushed to rescue him but also got electrocuted. A neighbour tried to save them but also died.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Jahir Uddin Laskar alleged that the incident took place due to “utter negligence” of the electricity department and demanded compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

Sources in the district administration said that an inquiry has been initiated and compensation will be considered as per government rules. (PTI)