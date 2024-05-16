30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Three Motorcycle Thieves In Police Net

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 15: Jorhat police investigating motorcycle theft cases, on Wednesday arrested three persons from Bekajan and Merapani areas of Golaghat district and recovered a.22 Chinese made pistol along with two live rounds of ammunition. A Hero Splendour motorcycle used in commission of the thefts was also seized by police from them.

The three have been identified as Bolin Gogoi (27), of Chenijan village , Panikheti PS- Borholla, Jorhat, Gopal Kachari (28) , Upar Torani village,  PS Merapani, Golaghat, and Jiten Das (32),  Panchawati Gaon, PS- Merapani, Golaghat.

A police source said that Gopal Kachari and Jiten Das were apprehended from Merapani, Golaghat and from the possession of Gopal Kachari, one 0.22 Chinese made pistol along with two  live rounds were recovered.

The source said that another red colour Super Splendour bike without a number plate was also seized from them which was used for commission of the thefts.

The Jorhat police  team was  led by Deputy SP (P) Kaushik Kalita and TSI Nabajyoti Das of Jorhat.

It may be mentioned that Jorhat police had earlier  recovered three Royal Enfield Bullets  from Bhandari PS under Wokha District of Nagaland.

