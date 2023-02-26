Toren Boro Hoists Sabha Flag at Khalaishri Fwthar In Kokrajhar

HT Digital

KOKRAJHAR,FEB 25: Bodo Sahitya Sabha president, Toren Boro hoisted the sabha flag amidst huge gathering of literary loving citizens and writers on the occasion of 62nd annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha being held at Rani Khalaishri Fwthar, Patgaon in Kokrajhar today.

The conference today entered into second day which witnessed a grand gathering as well attractiveness of colourful programme scheduled.

After hoisting the flag, Boro received guard of honour march past presented by volunteers followed by homage to martyrs by Ramela Islary, vice president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

During the day,a total 40 books written and published by different publications including souvenir of the reception committee,Swrmanga was unveiled by attended guests and eminent personalities.

President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha,Toren Boro said that the conference of the sabha discussed on various issues and topics like uplift of Bodo language, literature, socio-economic development of the Bodos.

He said that the sabha is working dedicatedly towards the welfare and development of the communities since it’s inception.He has urged writers to create highly more literary creativities to make healthy upliftment of the Bodo language and literature in days to come.

Eminent journalist and writer of New Delhi, Alok Mehta is attending as chief guest on the open session on the concluding day on February 26.

Chief minister of Assam,Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is attending as inaugurator, Chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, speaker of Assam assembly, Biswajit Daimary, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma are attending as guests on the open session of the conference on Sunday.

On the first day on Friday evening, Sahitya Akademi award winner and retired principal of Kokrajhar Govt College, Dr Surath Narzary inaugurated the first delegate session of the conference.

Bodoland Territorial Region executive member, Daobaisa Boro inaugurated the cultural nite.

Over three thousand delegates representing different districts of the state of Assam,West Bengal and Nepal country are attending the delegate of the conference which was chaired by Toren Boro, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha.