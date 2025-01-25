Traffic advisory issued for Republic Day in Dibrugarh

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: The Office of the Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, has released a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day celebrations at Khanikar Parade Ground on 26th January 2025, the city police officials informed on Saturday.

The advisory outlines traffic restrictions and parking arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and minimize inconvenience to the public.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles coming from Barbarua, Chabua, and Jokai Chariali towards Khanikar Chariali will be restricted between 5:00 AM and midnight on 26th January.

The public is urged to follow these regulations for the safe and orderly conduct of the event.

Key highlights of the advisory include:

Parking Arrangements:

Invitees, officials, and media personnel can park their vehicles at the back side field of Khanikar Park.

The general public (four-wheelers and two-wheelers) can utilize the newly constructed parking area at Khanikar Stadium.

Buses and travelers coming from Chabua, Barbarua, and Jokai Chariali side can park at the Mancotta Puja Field.

Entry Regulations:

Only vehicles with red passes will be allowed inside the VIP parking area at Khanikar Parade Ground.

Vehicles with green passes must drop passengers at the main entrance gate of Khanikar Parade Ground and park at the back side field of Khanikar Park.

Traffic Restrictions:

From 5:00 AM to 3:00 PM, entry will be restricted at Khanikar Chariali and Bokpara Chariali on the left-hand side of National Highway 15.

However, the right-hand side of the highway will remain open for smooth traffic movement.

Dibrugarh Police took to the micro-blogging site X to alert citizens, posting, “Traffic Advisory ALERT!! All vehicle drivers and owners are requested to follow the advisory issued by Dibrugarh Police.”

Residents and visitors are requested to cooperate and adhere to the guidelines to ensure a successful and hassle-free Republic Day celebration.