Traffic Diversions Announced for Railway Over Bridge Construction in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 13: Guwahati Traffic Police has notified traffic diversion due to the proposed construction of a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) at R.K. Choudhury Road, opposite Railway Gate No. 9, under Bharalumukh Police Station.

The new traffic arrangements will remain in effect from March 14 until the completion of the work. But emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire tenders, will not be barred.

As per the notification, motor vehicles will be prohibited from driving between the tri-junction of K.R.C. Road and Bharalumukh Police Point. The alternative routes, however, have been laid to regulate traffic conveniently.

Cars from Fatasil Chariali or Santipur to Bharalumukh Police Point will be diverted at the K.R. Choudhury tri-junction. They can use either K.R. Choudhury Road or Santipur Main Road around Pragjyotispur College. Likewise, cars from K.R. Choudhury Road can access A.T. Road or D.G. Road from K.R.B. Road and B.R.P. Road.

For those proceeding from M.G. Road or A.T. Road to Fatasil Chariali, the suggested routes are F.A. Road, B.R.P. Road, or K.R.B. Road. Also, a part of F.A. Road, from below the Athgaon A.T. Road Flyover to Kumarpara Panchali (through Railway Gate No. 6), has been made one-way. Traffic will be permitted to move from M.G. Road or A.T. Road through F.A. Road to Kumarpara Panchali or Fatasil Chariali, but opposite traffic will be banned.

For smooth flow of vehicles, roadside parking has been prohibited strictly on both sides of K.R. Choudhury Road, K.R.B. Road, B.R.P. Road, and F.A. Road.

The Guwahati Traffic Police has asked people to follow these temporary rules and take alternative routes to prevent traffic snarls. The department has also guaranteed taking all necessary steps to reduce inconvenience to the public during the construction phase.

Meghalaya’s Byrnihat Ranked Most Polluted, CM Questions Data Accuracy

The Hills Times -
8 Traditional Foods To Enjoy On Holi 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations in India for Adventure-Seeking Women 10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct