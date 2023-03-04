NF Railway Starts Construction Of New ROB

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 3: The Northeast Frontier Railway has started construction of a new road over bridge (ROB) near Tetelia railway station under Lumding division. This ROB will have overall length of more than 680 m with the main span consisting of a 48 m bow string arch steel girder. This ROB is being constructed by replacing a level crossing gate on Chamata – Hahara – Mayang road. The newly constructed ROB is targeted to be completed by May 31, 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs 67 crore. The construction of the ROB involves about 6000 MT of cement, more than 950 MT of steel in superstructure and more than 47000 cum of earth filling works.

The necessity for construction of a ROB in lieu of level crossing gate ST – 22 has arisen due to road traffic congestion as well as growth of train movement due to recently completed double line in Guwahati – Lumding section and provision of lines for Star Cement siding and ongoing Tetelia – Byrnihat new line work to connect Meghalaya. After the construction of the ROB, level crossing gates located within the station limit area of Tetelia station yard will be eliminated resulting in an increase in safety of rail and road users. The ROB will also increase the operational efficiency, thus resulting in smooth movement of trains as well as road traffic in this area.

The ROB will connect Chamata Pathar village, Star Cement Factory at NH-37 side and Kolongpar, Pobitora Sanctuary at the other end. The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, famous for one horned Indian Rhinoceroses and located at a distance of only 20 km from the ROB, can be reached within half an hour time by tourists. The inhabitants of the local villages from both sides who now find it difficult to commute through the gate during monsoon period, due to inundation of the surrounding area by flood water, will be significantly benefitted. Once the ROB is commissioned, the hardship of movement over the railway line will be permanently resolved.