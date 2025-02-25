Tragedy Strikes as Two Young Lives Lost to Suicide in Tripura and Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: A wave of sadness engulfed Tripura’s Subhash Nagar Naha Para on Monday after a 19-year-old youth’s body was found hanging in his house in a tragic turn of events. The victim, Suman Sarkar, reportedly killed himself after he had a fight with his girlfriend, according to his family. The tragic event has left the community in the area shocked and saddened.

- Advertisement -

When informed about it, police reached the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for autopsy. One police official commented that the definitive cause of death would be confirmed only after conducting the post-mortem examination. Although the early reports indicate that it was suicide, the authorities have filed a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation into the full context of Suman’s death.

Suman’s family came forth to say he had been living with his long-time girlfriend and had been profoundly disturbed after an altercation with her the previous evening. They have reason to believe that emotional instability prompted him to take such action. The situation brings to mind the increasing realization of mental state and emotional wellbeing among youth and the importance of awareness and facilities.

In yet another tragic incident, another young life was cut short through suicide in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. A candidate sitting for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination reportedly committed suicide at her rented accommodation on Friday. She was a Salt Brook Academy student, Dibrugarh.

As per police records, the girl was discovered hanging after she grew upset over her HS Final Physics exam not progressing as planned. She had been staying with her mother in the rented house, and following the incident, her mother kicked the door in trying to save her in a bid to reach inside. She was taken to Aditya Hospital, where physicians declared her dead.