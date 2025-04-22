Rajya Sabha Panel Visits Sikkim to Review Subordinate Legislation

HT Digital

GANGTOK, APR 22: A parliamentary committee from the Rajya Sabha has begun a six-day visit to Sikkim to assess the implementation of subordinate legislation in the state.

Led by Member of Parliament Milind Deora, the delegation arrived in Gangtok on April 20 and will remain until April 26.

During their stay, the committee plans to interact with key stakeholders, including officials from the Power and Energy Department, the Sikkim Renewable Energy Development Agency (SREDA), local banks, and representatives from the Tourism and Civil Aviation sectors.

The primary objective of the visit is to evaluate how effectively the existing legislative frameworks are functioning and their real-world impact on different sectors.

Besides official meetings, the committee will conduct field visits to culturally and strategically important locations in North Sikkim, such as Gurudongmar Lake, Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen. These visits are intended to give the delegation deeper insights into the region’s socio-economic realities and environmental challenges.

Upon arrival, the delegation received a warm welcome from senior banking officials, including Satyandra Kr Singh, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (West Bengal), Virendra Singh, Deputy General Manager of SBI Siliguri Branch, and representatives from the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and various government departments.