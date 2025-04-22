37.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Guwahati Police Bust Burglary Ring, Arrest Four in Beharbari Showroom Theft

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 22: Guwahati Police have arrested three burglars and a receiver of stolen goods following a break-in at a showroom in Beharbari. The arrests came after a swift investigation into a theft reported last week.

Md. Asif of Paltan Bazar filed an FIR at Basistha Police Station on April 16, reporting that unknown individuals had broken multiple locks at his showroom and stolen various household items. The theft was also reported via an emergency call to 112.

Acting quickly, police registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the crime scene led them to Sijubari under the Hatigaon Police Station, where they apprehended three suspects: Habijur Ali (18), Suksan Ali (20), and Sanidul Ali (20).

During the arrest, police recovered housebreaking tools, including an iron rod, ring wrench, lug wrench, and a metal bending bar.

Interrogation revealed that the stolen goods had been sold at a dump in Dot Bazar, Hatigaon. A follow-up search led to the recovery of several stolen items, including grinder machines, brass articles, water taps, around 15 kg of electric and copper wires, and a Pulsar 125cc motorcycle.

Police also arrested Rafique Ali (35), identified as the receiver of the stolen goods. He hails from Sontoli, Aitapara, and had been residing temporarily at Dot Bazar, Khanka under Hatigaon Police Station jurisdiction.

The Hills Times

