Guwahati
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
CISF to Take Charge of Security at Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport

Updated:
By The Hills Times
Lengpui-Airport
HT Digital

AIZAWL, APR 22: The Centre has ordered the deployment of an armed security contingent from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram.

About 120 armed personnel will be stationed at the airport to provide counter-terrorism cover, with the CISF officially taking charge on April 24.

Lengpui Airport, Mizoram’s only airport, is strategically located around 35 km north of Aizawl in Mamit district. Built in February 1998, it is notable for being the first airport constructed by a state government, according to the Airports Authority of India. Currently, the airport is secured by a joint team of the state police and the CRPF.

This move marks the 69th airport across the country to come under the CISF’s counter-terrorism security cover and the first in Mizoram. Flights from Lengpui Airport connect Mizoram to major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Guwahati, Silchar, and Imphal, serviced by airlines such as Indigo and Alliance Air.

According to senior officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued the deployment order in February following a threat assessment review by central intelligence agencies.

The CISF’s Aviation Security Group (ASG), responsible for securing civil airports nationwide, will handle access and exit control, passenger and baggage screening, and will deploy quick reaction teams (QRTs) equipped to respond swiftly to any security threats.

The strengthened security is part of broader efforts to enhance safety at key infrastructure points in the Northeast region.

