Tragic death in Jorhat sparks investigation

HT Correspondent

Jorhat, July 21: A distressing incident occurred in the village of Saraipani Bongali Gaon, Madhavpur area, under the jurisdiction of Titabar subdivision in Jorhat district, as Pranjal Gogoi was found hanging from a tree in his backyard on Friday.

A note, purportedly written by the deceased, was discovered in his possession. The authorities promptly sent the body for post mortem examination, while the police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this untimely death.