Thursday, December 28, 2023
Tragic road accident in Balipara

Assam
Updated:
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 27: In a devastating incident, two separate road accidents occurred in the Balipara area under Chardwar Police Station in Sonitpur district, claiming the lives of five youths on the spot on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Debajit Basumatary of Dakhinsila, Sunfung Basumatary of Tharabari, Bipul Das of Balipara-Dhekeri Gaon, Kasem Ali, and Rose Islam of Gudam Ghat. The tragic incident unfolded as the youths were returning home after enjoying a cultural event organised in connection with the Balipara ME School’s centenary celebration at Balipara. The news has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area.

A team from the district administration, including district commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and SP Sushanta Biswa Sarmah, visited the site on Wednesday to assess the situation. They urged the local police station to expedite measures against reckless driving by delinquent youths on two-wheelers.

8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters 'Liquorly Warm'
Must Visit Places In Arunachal's West Kameng District
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
7 Romantic Weekend Getaways Northeast India
