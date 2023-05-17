Tragic road mishap claims life of SI Junmoni Rabha 



HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 16: Sub inspector Junmoni Rabha who was the in-charge officer of Nagaon Morikolong police outpost and also popular as ‘Lady Singham’ among the people, died on the spot in a tragic road mishap at Sarubhogia area near Jakhalabandha in the wee hours on Monday night.

Sources claimed that the incident took place when her speeding Maruti car (AS 01EN 7273) lost its control and collided head on with a container truck (UP78 HP 4528) coming from Upper Assam direction.

She was alone in her car and was on the way towards Upper Assam from Nagaon, sources said, adding that her body was immediately brought to Jakhalabandha Hospital and thereafter was shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post mortem. SP Leena Doley rushed to the spot at night itself and took stock about the incident in detail.

It is pertinent to mention here that SI Junmoni Rabha initiated a massive drive against drug menace in the district and was able to curb the prevailing illegal trade of drugs across the town for over months for which SP Leena Doley recorded her name in her good book.

While speaking to some local media persons here, SI Junmoni Rabha’s mother who was staying with her at her official quarter said that she went out for an urgent work after a phone call and told her that she had to go somewhere else with another police personnel.

Besides, she claimed that a police team led by two senior police officers conducted a raid at the quarter during which the police team seized Rs 1 lakh which was being kept for treatment of her ailing son.

