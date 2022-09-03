27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...

Training on agriculture held at Sootea

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT CorrespondentBISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 2: Technical training on ‘Grafting Techniques for Raising Grafted Tomato Seedlings’ was organised by the district agriculture offices of both Sonitpur and Biswanath district under Assam Agri-business and Rural Transformation Project (APART). The training was held at Kachari Gaon, Sootea on Friday.

The training was organised with an aim to increase production of brinjal and tomato through the pruning process of cultivation. The participants covering both Sonitpur and Biswanath district agriculture offices were imparted training by a team of experts from World Vegetable Centre, Hyderabad and Guwahati branch including scientist Ravi Shankar and Arbin Upadhyaya respectively.

- Advertisement -

The workshop was attended by Dilip Gayan, agriculture officer of Sonitpur, Manoj Narzary, sub-division agriculture officer of Biswanath, Manash Jyoti Gogoi, agriculture development officer, Sootea development block, Shyamanta Bora and Durlav Bora, officers from APART Biswanath besides participants farmers.

Rashami Desai, exudes flair to the fullest while wearing a lovely outfit
Rashami Desai, exudes flair to the fullest while wearing a lovely outfit
10 Richest Person in the World
10 Richest Person in the World
10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear
10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Eminent educationist Dr Prafulla Mahanta passes away

The Hills Times - 0
Rashami Desai, exudes flair to the fullest while wearing a lovely outfit 10 Richest Person in the World 10 times Hansika Motwani Slew in a beach wear Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See