Training Programme On Disaster Management Held At Biswanath

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 19: Under the aegis of Biswanath district Disaster Management Authority, a series of awareness programme and basic training on management of relief camp, selection for child friendly places during natural calamities and management of financial assistance etc. during the time of flood and other natural calamities were discussed in various flood prone areas of Biswanath.

In this connection, mock drills were conducted on fire fighting and other emergency situations. Basic trainings on combating fire and other emergency situations were provided by the experts to villagers and common people on April 7 and 13.

Similarly, a series of trainings on preparedness and response to flood and other emergency situations were provided to ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Panchayat workers and in-charges of relief camps on April 10, 11, 12 and on 18 in various places of Biswanath.

 

 

