Training programme on post harvest machineries held at Kaki Beltola village

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 3: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development organised a training programme on usage of post harvesting machinery, scientific storage and value chain for millet farming at Kaki Beltola village under Hojai sub-division here on Tuesday last.

Rajendra Perna, DDM NABARD, Dr Binod Kalita from Zonal Research Station, Shillongani, Assam Agriculture University, Dhipen Chandra Nath, soil expert from KVK, Nagaon, Pankaj Barman, agriculture development officer, department of Agriculture and Mukut Deka, secretary to Gramya Unnayan Sangstha, Nagaon participated in the training programme as resource persons as well as special invitees.

- Advertisement -

While addressing the occasion, Rajendra Perna, DDM, NABARD expressed his satisfaction over the progress achieved in the field by millets farmers of the areas and shared his opinion on this as that since the standing crop is completing the milking stage, the farmers are required to know about the post-harvest machineries and methods to be used for harvesting. He however said that NABARD has initiated the process of formation of one Farmers Production Organization (FPO) on millets along with maize, baby/sweet corn in Kaki Beltola area and requested the farmers community to become active members of the proposed FPO so that they can reap the benefits of aggregation and economies of scale.

Besides, Dr Binod Kalita, Dhipen Chandra Nath and other experts who attended the training programme also spoke on the occasion and shared their knowledge over requirements of essential nutrients for undertaking cultivation activities, a release added.