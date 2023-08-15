Tuliram Ronghang Releases 20 Books At Grand Book Release Function In Karbi Aaglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 14: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, unveiled a collection of 20 books penned by various authors during an elaborate book release event at Rangsina Sarpo Cultural Hall, Lorulangso. The event was organised by the Jambili Literary Foundation (JLF).

During the release of the books, CEM Ronghang announced plans for a literary festival next year to encourage young writers and their literary works. The festival will be a collaborative effort involving KAAC, JLF, and Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA), the Karbi literary body.

CEM Ronghang shared, “Alongside the Karbi Youth Festival organized by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) and the annual conference of KLA for promoting Karbi literature, we are planning a literary festival next year. We will allocate a budget of Rs 1 crore for this purpose. Renowned writers from outside Karbi Anglong will also be invited to the festival.”

He expressed his privilege to release 20 books simultaneously and noted that this underscores the vibrant literary culture among the Karbi community. He praised the contributions of young writers who are actively contributing to the promotion of Karbi literature.

CEM Ronghang also mentioned his previous commitment to provide Rs 50,000 to each writer for their books. He thanked key figures, Welsing Hanse and On Teron, for their roles in organizing the event.

The released books include titles like “Vorali Ahir” by Tunng-e Longkumar, “Sengve Armung” by On Teron, “Ne Damjui Aphi” by Welsing Hanse, and many others authored by talented individuals.

Notable attendees at the event included executive member (EM) of KAAC Art & Culture, Surjya Rongphar, MLA Bidyasing Engleng, KCS president Chandrasing Kro, KLA president Barim Ingti, and Padmashree Dhaneshwar Ingti, among other dignitaries.