TUTA felicitates Dr Moon Moon Devi for bagging ‘Young Scientist/Innovator’ award  



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 15: Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA), on Monday, felicitated Dr Moon Moon Devi, assistant professor in the department of Physics, Tezpur University for bagging the prestigious state award – ‘Young Scientist/Innovator’ for the year 2022 from the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) for her outstanding contributions towards to the research field of her interest.

Dr Devi’s research interests are in the fields of neutrino physics, detector simulation & instrumentation and machine learning-based data analysis of particle detectors for high-energy physics. She has worked on the simulation and physics potential study of the atmospheric neutrino interactions at the proposed magnetised Iron Calorimeter (ICAL) detector at the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO). She has also developed and characterised a prototype stack of six-gap Resistive Plate Chamber (RPC) detectors. She has worked on developing an experimental setup using photomultiplier detectors at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, which aims to study the scintillation behaviour in liquid Xenon. Dr Devi is the PI of the NuAPP (Neutrino & Astro-Particle Physics) laboratory at the department of Physics, Tezpur University. Her group is also currently involved in simulation, instrumentation and physics analysis for the Japan-based Hyper-Kamiokande Neutrino experiment, and the GRAPES-3 experiment of TIFR at Ooty.

The felicitation programme was attended by all the executive members of TUTA along with faculty members from the department of Physics. President, TUTA, Prof Debendra Chandra Baruah, welcomed all the members and congratulated Dr Devi for winning the prestigious award and mentioned that her achievement is a proud moment for the university fraternity. He also mentioned that this news should spread far and wide so that all the stakeholders including the students of the university get inspiration from her achievement.

Prof Nilakshi Das, Prof Pritam Deb and Prof Mrinal Kumar Das of the department of Physics also applauded Dr Devi for her achievement. Secretary of TUTA, Dr Pranjal Gogoi, and executive member of TUTA, Dr Kusum K Bania, Dr Mridul Dutta, Madhumita Acharya praised Dr Devi for her work and achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Devi thanked TUTA members for organising this felicitation programme and said it would inspire her to continue to work for the betterment of the department and the university.

