Two arrested for impersonating MVI officials in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 30: Nagaon police arrested two individuals posing as MVI officials from Uriagaon Bypass Chariali on Tuesday.

The arrested youths have been identified as Rittik Kashyap and Nibir Paul, who allegedly introduced themselves as motor vehicle inspectors and demanded Rs 20,000 from the driver of a Bolero pickup van on NH 37 four-lane road near Uriagaon, on the outskirts of the small town, sources added.

Sources claimed that the arrested youths intercepted the Bolero pickup van on NH road while it was on its way towards Nagaon from Tezpur. Charging overload, they demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from its driver. However, amidst the ongoing negotiations, the driver cleverly devised a plan and informed the local police, resulting in the arrest of both youths.

It was reported that the arrested fake MVI official Rittik Kashyap was expelled from the district unit of the All Assam Students’ Union a couple of months ago on charges of financial anomalies.

Meanwhile, speaking to some local media persons after their arrest, the youths denied the allegations, stating that the driver of the pickup van was involved in a road mishap and that they had only demanded compensation for the damage done.

USTM hailed for contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

The Hills Times -
