HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 23: Morigaon Karbi Cultural Society is holding a two-day zonal cultural festival in Budhamayang, Morigaon district, on November 23 and 24.

- Advertisement -

On the first day after the inauguration, traditional games competitions were conducted. The main gate in memory of Dharmeshwar Killing was inaugurated by Secretary, Karbi Adarbar, Ajit Kathar.

Ganesh Timung inaugurated Hari Prasad Timung memorial cultural evening at 6 pm.

Artists Kamal Rongpi, Prahlad Pratim, Raja Rongpi, Chitrali Bangthai, Richav Kathar and Bhumita Kathar perfomed in the evening.