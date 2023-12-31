18 C
ULFA will be dibanded in 10-15 days, all weapons to be handed over to government: Pro-talk faction

Guwahati, Dec 31: Founding leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Anup Chetia and Arabinda Rajkhowa, addressed a press conference at Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra on Sunday, expressing satisfaction over the recent tripartite peace agreement signed between the Centre, Government of Assam and the pro-talk faction of ULFA.

They declared that ULFA will be disbanded within the next 10 to 15 days and all weapons will be surrendered to the government.

The leaders, who were part of the agreement signing in the national capital on December 29, credited Dr Hiren Gohain for the successful culmination of the peace process after several failed attempts since 1991.

They reassured that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not be forgotten and stated that the people of Assam will soon start to see the benefits of the peace pact.

