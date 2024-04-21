Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Intensify Campaign in Assam, Sets Sights on Silchar

GUWAHATI, April 21: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is gearing up to escalate his campaign efforts in Assam on Sunday, with a pivotal roadshow planned for the evening in Silchar, a significant Lok Sabha constituency in Cachar district.

During his visit, Shah will fervently advocate for Parimal Suklabaidya, the Lok Sabha candidate, with the aim of bolstering support in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to accompany Shah, further reinforcing the campaign’s momentum.

Shah’s continued involvement in Assam’s election arena underscores the strategic significance of the state in the national political landscape. Previously, on April 9, he orchestrated a massive rally in Lakhimpur and led a roadshow in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, showcasing robust political outreach and emphasizing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) determination to secure a strong foothold in the state.

The second phase of the 2024 general elections, scheduled for April 26, covers 89 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states, including Assam.

In Assam’s second phase, five constituencies – Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nowgong, and Kaliabor – are slated for polling, making Shah’s presence in Silchar all the more significant.

Silchar’s electoral importance cannot be understated, as it serves as a crucial battleground where parties are intensifying their efforts to sway voters ahead of the impending polls.

Shah’s strategic maneuvering in Silchar reflects the BJP’s concerted efforts to secure a strong mandate in Assam and further solidify its position on the national stage.