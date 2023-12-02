‘Unity, Victory & Prosperity Rally’ held in West Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 1: ‘Unity, Victory & Prosperity Rally’ was held in Socheng Member of Autonomous Council

(MAC) at new market open state in West Karbi Anglong.

In the rally the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram

Rohang, said that the BJP is pro-poor and that road infrastructure in West Karbi Anglong will be

developed in a few years.

“The BJP and Team Karbi Anglong always stand with the poor and the underprivileged. We have always

tried to think about how to solve the problem of the poor,” Tuliram added.

He further said, “Baithalangso, Tika and Hamren need good roads that is why we got together with the

MLAs and discussed the same with the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The road will be

completed within the next 1 to 2 years. The road from Hamren Tiniali through Linchika- Dongkamukam-

Howraghat Tiniali is being constructed now under Asom Mala.”

The CEM also stressed that people have seen those who demanded Autonomous State in 1986 resort to

bandhs, boycotts and violence. But the BJP has a different approach which is through discussion.

“The militants have joined the mainstream to solve all problems peacefully. Autonomous state is the

ultimate goal but at the same time, development should be carried out,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that the rally opposition party workers from the All Party Hills Leaders Conference

(APHLC) joined the BJP.

Besides this, sprayers for agricultural purposes were also distributed among farmers.

The rally was attended by MLAs, Darsing Ronghang, Rupsing Teron and Bidya Sing Engleng; executive

members of KAAC, Madhuram Lekthe, Mangal Sing Timung, Surya Rongphar and Ritesh Enghi; members

of Autonomous Council, Kadom Terangpi, Avijit Kro, Headsing Rongphar and Tillotama Hasnu; president

of BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee, Radip Ronghang and president of BJP, East Karbi Anglong

District Committee, Roland Killing.