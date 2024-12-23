Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award 2024 conferred on Nepal’s Anuradha Koirala 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 22: Padmashri Anuradha Koirala who is also the founder of ‘Maiti Nepal’ was conferred with the 21st Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award 2024 at an award presentation ceremony held in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

The Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) gives the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award to an internationally acclaimed personality from Nepal.

Anuradha Koirala, fondly known as “Mother Teresa of Nepal” has devoted her life to the cause of humanity, particularly in the fight against the exploitation of ‘women and children’. Since founding Maiti Nepal in 1993, her efforts have led to the rescue and rehabilitation of over 50,000 survivors of sex trafficking.

Her organisation provides safe havens, rehabilitation homes, and preventive programs, ensuring survivors are empowered to rebuild their lives with dignity and unparalleled dedication has earned her numerous international accolades, including the CNN Hero of the Year Award (2010), the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2014), and the prestigious Padmashri (2017) from the Government of India.

Anuradha Koirala’s humanitarian endeavours have cemented her legacy as a beacon of hope and compassion. The award consists of a memento, a citation, cheque of Rs 2 lakh, a Bodo traditional waistcoat, and an Aronai.

Many prominent personalities including Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Dr Surath Narzary, renowned journalist, Patricia Mukhim, and ABSU president, Dipen Boro, chairman of UNBT Dr Dimacha Dwibrang Mwshahary presented the prestigious award to Koirala amidst the presence of a huge crowd.

“The award motivates her to redouble her efforts in combating human trafficking. She has emphasised to build a good society with protection of women and girls amongst global communities,” Koirala said.

“Whenever I receive the award, it encourages me more to work for the protection of women and daughters. I am working dedicatedly towards the welfare and protection of the women’s fraternities across Nepal as well its adjoining countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan especially for the women and girls”, Koirala added.

“We must carry out awareness at the village level to create awareness on gender disparity amongst the citizens to educate the girls, and boys to end the disparity of the gender amongst the communities,” she concluded.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, renowned journalist and Padmashri from Shillong, Mukhim stated that the human society must prevent the men and women from trafficking to build a healthy life. She has expressed her resentment over the situation like crimes on women and girls, human trafficking, kidnaping etc which are happening day to day life, said that the citizens must come forward while eradicating such kind of situations.

Among others, chairman of Bodo Kochary Welfare Autonomous Council, Anil Basumatary, BTR executive members, Nilut Swargiary, Ukil Mushahary, BKWAC executive member Mahipal Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, Bodoland University registrar, Dr Subung Basumatary were prominent attendees in the event.