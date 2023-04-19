UPPL Celebrates Rongjali Bwisagu Pwrbw In Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 18: Along with rest of the state, the Sukhanjhora Primary Committee of ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) party under Banargaon block in Kokrajhar celebrated Rongjali Bwisagu Pwrbw 2023 (Rongali Bihu Utsov) at Kanthalguri village playground with a day long programme scheduled on Monday.

- Advertisement -

As part of the programme, Sukhanjhora primary committee president, Dante Basumatary hoisted party flag followed by hoisting Rongjali Bwisagu flag by Karuna Kanta Basumatary, retired headmaster of SK Jeowary ME School, Sukhanjhora.

Participating people from all walks of life donning wearing traditional attire Dhokona, Jwmgra, Aronai, Phulam Gamcha etc joined hands to celebrate the festival.

Bwisagu dancing, songs attracted a huge gathering.

An open Bwisagu dancing & singing programme was also showcased to mark the Rongjali Bwisagu celebration among the participants participated from different villages of the area.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, senior and elder citizens were also offered warm felicitation with traditional Aronai and Phulam Gamcha as a token of respect and affection.

During the celebration, Prof Bandhuram Basumatary, retired principal of Kokrajhar DIET graced as chief guest, Kokrajhar East LAC MLA, Lawrence Islary, UPPL media cell secretary Hantigiri Narzary, Farmer’s Cell general secretary Amarjit Basumatary, SC Students Union general secretary Sujit Das, Banargaon TCLCC chairman Rabiram Brahma were prominent attendees in the event.

MLA Islary while highlighting the celebration of Rongjali Bwisagu Pwrbw (Rongali Bihu Utsov) said that the Rongjali Bwisagu Pwrbw is a festival to accord warm welcome of Assamese New Year amongst the life of the humanity. He said that the Rongjali Bwisagu Pwrbw is also regarded as a cultural festival with traditions of the ethnic communities of the indigenous peoples like Bodo etc.

He has extended his Rongjali Bwisagu (Rongali Bihu) greetings and best wishes to all citizens of the citizens in the state.