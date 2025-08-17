‘Vajpayee steered India in difficult times to make it a force to reckon with’

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his seventh death anniversary, and said he steered the country in difficult times to make it a force to reckon with.

From nuclear tests to network of highways to key connectivity plans and a push for ‘Antyodaya’, Vajpayee worked non-stop for the people of the country, Sarma said.

‘Shraddheya Atal Ji was not just a leader, he was a father figure to all Indians. He steered the country in difficult times to make it a force to reckon with,’ the CM said in a post on X.

‘On his punyatithi today, I bow my head in reverence to the great soul, as his ideals continue to inspire us,’ Sarma said.

The state unit of the BJP also paid tributes to the former PM at the party headquarters here.

A poet and statesman, Vajpayee was prime minister for over six years between 1998 and 2004. (PTI)

