Vande Bharat Express gains popularity among passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: The introduction of the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express in Assam, specifically in North East India, has significantly improved the speed and comfort of rail travel for passengers. This indigenous Vande Bharat Express is revolutionising rail travel in the country, particularly in Assam. North East’s first Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2023. Since its launch, this train has consistently reported high occupancy rates from both the originating station and en-route stations.

The Vande Bharat Express with Train numbers 22227/22228, which connects New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati and vice versa, has substantially reduced the average travel time for passengers in both directions, saving nearly one and a half hours. The service has received a warm welcome from traders, businessmen, and various sections of the population in areas around New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, and New Bongaigaon, and it continues to gain popularity since its introduction.

As of September 13, 2023, Train no 22227 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) Vande Bharat Express has achieved an impressive occupancy rate of 96.93%, while Train no 22228 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express maintains an average occupancy rate of 93% since its inception.

This modern train has greatly improved connectivity between the two states and various neighbouring cities. It has become a boon for rail commuters who frequently travel this route, offering a convenient and time-saving option for travellers in the region.