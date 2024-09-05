26 C
VDP members in Majuli equipped to combat wildlife crime

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: Village Defence Party (VDP) members of Majuli river island district have been equipped with essential field gear to enhance surveillance for the protection of straying wildlife, primarily one-horned rhinos and elephants, and to deter wildlife crime in the region.

An event was held on Tuesday at the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Majuli, where 62 members from 40 Village Defence Parties (VDPs) gathered to receive essential field gear, including torchlights and umbrellas. The field gear was supported by Zoo Berlin. Majuli is known for its rich cultural and natural biodiversity.

The program was graced by P Bibekananda Das, superintendent of police (SP), and Bitul Chetia, additional superintendent of police of the district. Both officials expressed their gratitude to the region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, for the swift action taken to equip the VDP members for better fieldwork.

The VDP members also thanked Aaranyak and shared interesting experiences related to the straying of elephants and rhinos in Majuli.

From Aaranyak, Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, senior manager of the Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD), and Dr Jimmy Borah, senior manager of the Legal and Advocacy Division (LAD), attended the event. Dr Dutta spoke about ways to minimise elephant and rhino conflicts by understanding animal behaviour and highlighted the importance of scientific data for the effective management of such conflicts. Dr Jimmy emphasised the need for accurate information sharing on wildlife cases to ensure appropriate actions are taken. All participants agreed on the importance of sharing accurate information through a common platform to improve response and action.

