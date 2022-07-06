Village HeadmeVillage Headmen Accorded Farewell Bid

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, July 5: A total of seventeen village headmen of Naduar revenue circle covering Biswanath and Sonitpur districts were given farewell bid in a meeting held at the office premises of Naduar revenue circle on Tuesday with Dr. Akashdeep Kakaty, circle officer of Naduar revenue circle in\ the chair.

The village headmen who have already crossed the age of 65 were given farewell bid by the civil administration. The village headmen from Biswanath and Sonitpur districts including Nabin Nath, Someswar Bora, Dharmeswar Bhuyan, Puspa Thapa, Soneswar Das, Molan Hazarika, Suleman Muda, Fajnur Ali, Minaram Hazarika, Man Bahadur Newar, Babul Hazarika, Durlav Bora, Dimbeswar Hazarika, Sarumai Barua, Laba Kanta Saikia, Jems Jajuwar, Yunish Ali were felicitated with a citation, gamocha, seleng, Kirtan Ghosa. All the proceedings of the farewell meeting were carried out by Ranjit Das assisted by Kishor Bora. The meeting was attended by working village headmen of Biswanath and Sonitpur districts besides other public.