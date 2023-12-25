Violence from banned organisation unacceptable: Assam DGP warns ULFA-I

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: In the wake of rising tensions and the threat of violence from banned militant groups in Assam, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has issued a resolute warning to the banned outfit, ULFA (I).

On December 23rd, 2023, DGP GP Singh made it unequivocally clear that any form of support for these outlawed organizations would not be tolerated. His message was stern: violence from banned organisations is unacceptable.

Taking to his X handle, GP Singh wrote, “Our initial plan, after the first grenade blast was peace and conflict resolution through discussion. However, our peace initiative was taken as a weakness and further violence was committed. we still believe that peace and conflict resolution is the best way ahead but initiation of violence from a banned organisation is unacceptable.”

The Assam Police, under DGP GP Singh’s leadership, is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies, especially on social media platforms, which are increasingly being used for recruitment and propaganda by such groups.

The DGP’s message is part of a broader strategy to ensure public safety while upholding constitutional principles. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between freedom of expression and national security concerns.

Assam’s police force remains vigilant, with GP Singh at the helm, ensuring that the state’s security apparatus is prepared to counter any potential threats from banned militant organizations.

The DGP’s directive is clear: any inclination towards violence or support for banned groups is unacceptable and will be met with strict legal action. Earlier on December 25, a young man, suspected to be a member of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), was shot and injured by police in Kamrup Rural district of Assam on Sunday night.