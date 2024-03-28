Woman brutally assaulted in Haflong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: A horrifying incident unfolded in Lower Haflong Bazar area during the celebration of the Holi festival, as a lone woman was brutally assaulted by a mob on suspicion of child abduction. The victim, identified as Kamala Dulal, faces a critical condition in the hospital after the relentless beating she endured. According to family members, Kamala Dulal, who had come from Nepal to visit her aunt in Haflong, innocently offered candy and drinks to a child in the Lower Haflong market area. However, this simple act of kindness was misinterpreted, leading to a vicious assault by members of the community who suspected her of luring the child.

Shockingly, bystanders failed to intervene to stop the violence or verify the situation, allowing the brutal attack to continue unchecked. When the Haflong Police attempted to rescue Dulal, the mob turned violent, injuring two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, and damaging police vehicles. In response to the incident, law enforcement swiftly arrested seven individuals involved in the attack and filed charges against them. Despite the prompt action by authorities, the incident has left the community reeling and raised concerns about the lack of awareness and empathy in society.

Addressing the media, the sister of the injured woman vehemently condemned the barbaric assault and urged for appropriate punishment for the perpetrators. She emphasised the need to prevent such heinous acts from recurring in society. The incident has sparked fear and unrest in the peace-loving hilly district of Dima Hasao, particularly in greater Haflong.

District superintendent of police Mayank Kumar addressed the press, promising transparency regarding the investigation and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As Haflong grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, it serves as a stark reminder of the importance of compassion and understanding in the midst of cultural celebrations. Authorities and community leaders must work together to promote tolerance and prevent such senseless acts of violence from tarnishing the fabric of society.