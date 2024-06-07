Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagaon

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jun 7: A 48-year-old woman was discovered deceased, hanging at her brother’s residence in Chaparmukh New Colony, located in Assam’s Nagaon district, on Thursday.

While the incident initially appeared to be a case of suicide, neighbors have raised allegations of murder.

The deceased, a widow, formerly resided in Guwahati with her husband and son. Following her husband’s demise and her son’s abandonment, she returned to her hometown, Chaparmukh.

For the past few months, she had been living with her brother and his wife in a railway quarter in New Colony.

Family sources suggested that the victim took her own life due to enduring psychiatric disorders.

However, a neighbor, speaking anonymously, revealed that frequent disputes had arisen among family members over certain matters.

Furthermore, suspicion was raised by the presence of blood on the deceased’s forehead and on the switchboard in the room.

According to the police, the woman had not responded to attempts to contact her until noon on Thursday. Subsequently, her brother’s wife called for assistance, and a man broke open the door, leading to the discovery of her body hanging from the ceiling.

The man who broke open the door informed that the woman’s brother was absent from home during the discovery, having traveled to Badarpur, Karimganj, the previous night.

A team of senior police officials, including CID personnel and forensic experts from Nagaon, arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation.

As no suicide note was found, the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain shrouded in mystery. Law enforcement agencies are actively probing the matter to ascertain the cause of her demise.