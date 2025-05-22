25 C
Workers of Assam govt-run tea gardens to get Rs 250 daily wage from Oct: CM

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, May 21: The Assam government has announced an increase in the daily wages for workers in state-run tea gardens to Rs 250 from Rs 220, effective October 1.

The announcement was made on the occasion of International Tea Day on Wednesday.

The decision to bring the daily wage of workers of Assam Tea Corporation Ltd (ATCL) gardens at par with those employed by other tea gardens was taken at a cabinet meeting in Dergaon in Golaghat district.

“On #InternationalTeaDay, I am happy to share that all Cha Shramiks of ATCL tea gardens will get ₹250/day as Daily Wages from October 1, 2025 – up from ₹220/day now,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Workers in tea gardens in the Brahmaputra Valley have been getting Rs 250 per day since October 2023, while those in the Barak Valley are paid Rs 228 per day.

Earlier in the day, Sarma greeted the tea garden community on the occasion of International Tea Day, and said the state’s oldest industry has contributed significantly over the years.

“On #International Tea Day, I extend my best wishes to our tea garden community,” he said in another post on X.

“The tea tribes are an intrinsic part of Assam’s society and have enriched our culture over the last 200 years. Our Govt has taken a host of steps to empower and uplift them in the last 4 years,” he said.

The CM said the tea industry has contributed significantly to Assam’s landscape.

“Celebrating 200 years of Assam Tea and as a mark of recognition for its efforts, our Govt will provide ?5,000 as one-time aid to over 7 lakh tea garden workers,” he said.

Sarma also shared a short video on welfare measures for the tea garden community, including establishment of model schools, mobile medical units and wage compensation for pregnant workers. (PTI)

