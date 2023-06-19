Young Woman Rescued After Jumping from Ferry into Brahmaputra River in Guwahati

Guwahati, June19: In a distressing incident on Monday morning, a young woman leaped from a ferry boat into the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, in what appeared to be a suicide attempt.

The incident took place while the ferry was en route from North Guwahati to Guwahati. Eyewitnesses on board reported that the woman suddenly jumped off the ferry into the river.

The alarming situation prompted fellow passengers to cry out for help, urging someone to rescue the woman. Responding swiftly, a crew member of the ferry courageously leaped into the river and managed to retrieve her.

The heroic crew member recounted the incident, saying, “I was inside the ferry when I heard the passengers screaming to rescue the woman who jumped from the ferry. I immediately came outside and jumped to save her from the river. So far, we have come to know that the woman is residing at a rental house in North Guwahati.”

Shortly after the daring rescue, the woman’s family members arrived at the scene and took her back home with them.

The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by individuals grappling with mental health issues. It is crucial to prioritize mental well-being and provide adequate support and resources to those in need. Local authorities and community organizations play a vital role in raising awareness and offering assistance to individuals facing emotional distress.

In such situations, immediate intervention and timely access to professional help can make a significant difference. It is important for society to foster an environment that encourages open discussions about mental health and offers compassionate support to individuals facing emotional difficulties.