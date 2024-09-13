Youths Use Drone Technology for Winter Paddy Harvest in Assam

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: In a significant shift towards modernizing agriculture, a group of young farmers in Assam has turned to drone technology to enhance the efficiency of winter paddy harvesting. These tech-savvy youths have leveraged drones to save time, reduce labor costs, and improve overall productivity during the harvesting season.

Drones, typically known for their use in aerial surveillance, are now being employed for agricultural purposes in various parts of the state. The technology enables the farmers to monitor large fields, identify crop health, and manage resources more effectively. The use of drones also aids in precision farming, allowing for targeted spraying of fertilizers and pesticides, thus reducing wastage and ensuring uniform application.

Rajib Das, one of the pioneering farmers in the initiative, highlighted that drone technology has significantly reduced manual labor. “Earlier, we had to rely on a large workforce to cover our fields, which was both time-consuming and costly. With drones, we can complete the same task in a fraction of the time,” he explained.

The farmers have received support from local agricultural organizations, which are keen on promoting innovative techniques to address labor shortages and rising costs. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Assam government, which is encouraging digital and technological interventions in agriculture to enhance the livelihoods of farmers.

By adopting drone technology, these young farmers are not only reducing their operational costs but also setting an example for others in the region. As more farmers explore these methods, the agricultural landscape in Assam is poised to become more resilient and adaptable to modern challenges, marking a step forward in the state’s efforts to embrace smart farming solutions.