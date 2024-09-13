35 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 13, 2024
type here...

Youths Use Drone Technology for Winter Paddy Harvest in Assam

Young farmers in Assam are revolutionizing agriculture by using drone technology to boost efficiency in winter paddy harvesting, aiming to save time and reduce labor costs.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: In a significant shift towards modernizing agriculture, a group of young farmers in Assam has turned to drone technology to enhance the efficiency of winter paddy harvesting. These tech-savvy youths have leveraged drones to save time, reduce labor costs, and improve overall productivity during the harvesting season.

- Advertisement -

Drones, typically known for their use in aerial surveillance, are now being employed for agricultural purposes in various parts of the state. The technology enables the farmers to monitor large fields, identify crop health, and manage resources more effectively. The use of drones also aids in precision farming, allowing for targeted spraying of fertilizers and pesticides, thus reducing wastage and ensuring uniform application.

Rajib Das, one of the pioneering farmers in the initiative, highlighted that drone technology has significantly reduced manual labor. “Earlier, we had to rely on a large workforce to cover our fields, which was both time-consuming and costly. With drones, we can complete the same task in a fraction of the time,” he explained.

The farmers have received support from local agricultural organizations, which are keen on promoting innovative techniques to address labor shortages and rising costs. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Assam government, which is encouraging digital and technological interventions in agriculture to enhance the livelihoods of farmers.

By adopting drone technology, these young farmers are not only reducing their operational costs but also setting an example for others in the region. As more farmers explore these methods, the agricultural landscape in Assam is poised to become more resilient and adaptable to modern challenges, marking a step forward in the state’s efforts to embrace smart farming solutions.

Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kerala High Court Bans Elephant Transfers Amid Allegations of Illegal Imports

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India