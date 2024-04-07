Ather Energy Debuts Rizta

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Apr 06: Ather Energy, a leading electric scooter manufacturer in India, unveiled its latest offering, the Rizta, during the second edition of the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru. Designed to cater to the needs of families, the Rizta prioritizes comfort, convenience, and safety while incorporating cutting-edge connected features to enhance the riding experience.

Priced competitively at INR 1,09,999 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru), the Rizta is positioned as an accessible option for the mass market. It is available in two models and three variants: Rizta S and Rizta Z, equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery, and a top-end model Rizta Z featuring a 3.7 kWh battery. The 2.9 kWh variants offer a predicted IDC range of 123 kms, while the 3.7 kWh variant extends up to 160 kms on a single charge.

Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO of Ather Energy, expressed the company’s commitment to innovation and catering to diverse consumer segments. He highlighted the Rizta’s focus on comfort, safety, and connected technology, positioning it as an upgrade from conventional scooters in the market. With Rizta, Ather aims to uphold its reputation for quality, reliability, and safety while expanding its presence in the electric scooter market.

