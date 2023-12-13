Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp collaborate to accelerate EV charging infrastructure in India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: Ather Energy, a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) segment has entered into a partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, to establish an interoperable fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers across India.

This strategic collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate Ather Energy’s fast charging points, AtherGrids and Hero MotoCorp’s charging stations, VIDA, covering 100 cities with a network of over 1,900 fast-charging points. The combined charging infrastructure is set to become the largest of its kind in the country, offering EV users an unparalleled and convenient ownership experience.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently approved Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), India’s first-ever indigenously developed AC and DC Combined Charging connector standard for light electric vehicles. This combined network, which utilises the approved charging system, will be the largest EV charging ecosystem in the country. This is the first-ever interoperable fast-charging network for EV two-wheelers globally. The interoperable network will not only enhance the convenience for existing EV users but also play a pivotal role in alleviating range anxiety, making electric mobility more accessible and appealing to a broader audience.

Ather Energy co-founder and CTO Swapnil Jain said,”We are happy to partner with HeroMotoCorp for setting the stage for an interoperable fast-charging network. It’s a massive win for Indian OEMs to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure. This partnership will pave the way for consumers to access an extensive network of charging stations across the country, alleviating range anxiety. Given the technical superiority of LECCS and the fact that it was Made in India for India, we believe more OEMs will find it lucrative to adopt this standard.

Today we are also committing that any OEM which adopts the LECCS standard will have access to Ather Grid across India. With this interoperability we are already demonstrating how it is beneficial for all OEMs to be on one standard. We believe that public charging infrastructure for two-wheelers is now set for collaborative expansion.”