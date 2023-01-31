3rd Generation Of The BMW X1 Launched In India

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 30: BMW India launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the country on Monday in both petrol and diesel variants. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available for bookings at the BMW dealership network and through its online website. Deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June.

Vikram Pawah, president, of BMW Group India said, “The BMW X1 remains a best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury. It is a natural match for individuals who dare to chase their dreams and challenge the norms, those who break convention and exceed through everything. The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1’s success to higher levels.”

BMW X1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive) metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster. The third generation all-new BMW X1 luxury SAV has a host of new features, many of which are either best-in-class or segment-first. Among the new highlights are – Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Active Seats, Instrument Panel Luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system and a lot more.

The customers of the all-new BMW X1 may also enjoy complete peace of mind with the most comprehensive financial plan in the segment being offered by BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly installments, an assured buy-back option of up to five years, and flexible term-end opportunities among other benefits.