HDFC Bank to conduct national ‘Blood Donation Drive’ on Dec 9

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: HDFC Bank will hold a nationwide ‘Blood Donation Drive’ on December 9 under its flagship CSR program ‘Parivartan’. In its 14th year, the blood donation camps will be organised at over 5500 centers in 1150 cities across India. Over 4.5 lakh donors are expected to participate in this year’s drive. The bank has tied up with local hospitals, blood banks, and colleges across these cities for technical and functional assistance.

“It is the 14th year of our All-India Blood Donation campaign – an initiative that we have been proud to support since 2007. Medical care depends on a steady supply of blood from donors, as one in seven people entering the hospital needs blood. Medical professionals have confirmed that it is safe to donate blood if Covid and other general precautions are in place. Let us do our small part to make a genuine difference in the lives of the communities around us by donating blood this Friday, December 9, at a blood donation camp near you,” said Bhavesh Zaveri, group head – Operations, HDFC Bank.

“HDFC Bank is committed to bringing about a positive change in society. The all-India Blood Donation Drive is our sincere effort in this direction and is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of blood donation. A single unit of blood can save up to 3 lives. Blood donation can save millions of lives, and it is the next generation that needs to drive this message in the years to come. I would like to extend my deepest regards to all people involved with this initiative over the years in making this initiative such a huge success,” added Ashima Bhat, group head – Business Finance & Strategy, Administration, Infrastructure, ESG & CSR.