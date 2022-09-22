Actor Himaskhi Kalita Launches OPPO F21S Pro Series In Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 21: The all-new OPPO F21S Pro Series 5G mobile was launched in the Guwahati market by actor Himakshi Kalita at OPPO exclusive showroom in City Center on Wednesday. Anishuz Zaman, zonal sales manager; Sandeep Choudhury, showroom and LFR head were also present during the event.

Speaking on the launch, actor Himakshi Kalita said, “OPPO has always been one of the most loved, innovative, and stylish brands in smartphone and IOT Products. Also, OPPO after-sale service is no 1. OPPO F21S Pro Series 5G comes in Dawnlight Gold with OPPO Glow Design, Microlens with Orbit Light, Flagship IMX709 Sensor, and up to 13GB Effective RAM. I hope people of Assam and north-east states will like this phone.”

Speaking on the occasion zonal sales manager, Anishuz Zaman said, “F21S Pro Series 5G stands for all the values that F series promises, and OPPO Pulled out all the stops to give you more value with improved design and technology. F21S Pro Series 5G is especially known for segment 1st microlens camera and Flagship IMX 709 Sensor F21S Pro Series 5G available at starting from Rs 22,999 only.”